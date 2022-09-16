Sentencing of rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killer delayed

Eric Ronald Holder sits in the courtroom at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center ahead of his sentencing for first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting of Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on September 15, 2022.

LOS ANGELES, USA – A California man convicted of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting of Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle had his sentencing delayed on Thursday, September 15 and

rescheduled to November 3.

Judge Clay Jacke of the Los Angeles Superior Court allowed the defense motion to delay the sentencing for about six weeks to give the defense attorneys for Eric Ronald Holder, 32, more time to prepare for the hearing.

In July, a Los Angeles County jury convicted Holder in the killing of Hussle outside a clothing store the rapper owned in south Los Angeles.

Holder shot Hussle at least 10 times following a chance meeting on a Sunday afternoon in March 2019 in the neighborhood where they both grew up. After a brief conversation, Holder left and returned about 10 minutes later and opened fire, killing Hussle and wounding two bystanders.

Public defender Aaron Jansen acknowledged that Holder killed Hussle but argued that the defendant should not be convicted of first-degree murder because the attack was not premeditated.

Jansen said Holder had acted in “the heat of passion” after Hussle told him there were rumors of him “snitching” to police, which he considered a serious offense. Holder did not testify during the trial.

Holder also was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter for wounding two bystanders in the incident.

While known professionally as Hussle – stylized as Hu$$le – he was born Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, and was 33 when he died. He was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hussle became known for his numerous mixtapes, including his “Bullets Ain’t Got No Name” series. – Rappler.com