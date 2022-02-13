7 CRAVITY members test positive for COVID-19

POSITIVE. Seven out of nine CRAVITY members tested positive for COVID-19.

CRAVITY's comeback activities will also be rescheduled as only Woobin and Woojin remain negative from the virus

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy band CRAVITY is temporarily halting activities after seven members of their group tested positive for COVID-19, Starship Entertainment said on Saturday, February 12.

According to a Soompi report, the group’s label announced that members Serim, Allen, Jungmon, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin have contracted the virus.

Taeyoung started showing symptoms of a fever on Friday, February 11, so the members tested themselves using self-test kits. Hyeongjun’s self-test kit result came out positive, so all the members immediately went to visit the hospital for PCR testing, wherein seven members were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Currently, the members don’t have any symptoms other than fever and sore throat.… The members who have tested positive are being quarantined at home for treatment and rest, while Woobin and Wonjin, who tested negative, are in self-quarantine,” the management continued.

CRAVITY, who is set to release their album LIBERTY: IN OUR COSMOS, on February 22, have postponed their comeback activities. The agency said that this is to “focus on [the group’s] treatment” and “in consideration of the artist’s health and self-quarantine period.” A new comeback schedule will be announced.

Starship Entertainment also addressed the group’s supporters, “We apologize for causing concern to the fans and authorities, and we will follow the guidelines of the disease control authorities and do our best for the recovery and safety of the CRAVITY members.”

CRAVITY is a nine-member boy group that debuted in April 2020. They are known for their songs “My Turn,” “Break all the Rules,” and “Cloud 9.” – Rappler.com