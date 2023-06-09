Shannen Doherty reveals that cancer has spread to her brain

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and 'Charmed' actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Shannen Doherty said on Wednesday, June 7, that her cancer has spread to her brain, and that she is now receiving radiation treatment.

On Instagram, the actress shared a video of herself undergoing chemotherapy. In the captions, she stated that she felt afraid, and that her fear is obvious.

“I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai. But that fear…the turmoil…the timing of it all…this is what cancer can look like,” she wrote.

Doherty, 52, was found to have metastatic cancer – or “mets” – in her brain in January 2023. According to the USA’s National Institute of Cancer, metastatic cancer occurs when cancer cells spread to distant parts of the body.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2015. She has been documenting her battle with cancer since then, sharing that she had shaved her head for chemotherapy.

After being in remission for three years, the Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed actress revealed in February 2020 that her cancer had returned and developed to stage four.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October 2021, Doherty shared on Instagram that she hoped to encourage people to get regular checkups and mammograms, and “to cut through the fear and face whatever might be in front of you.”

She also wrote that humor helped her get through the illness and treatment.

“I cheered myself up by putting on funny pajamas that my friend Kristy gave me. Did they actually cheer me up? Yes!! Lol. I looked ridiculous and in that ridiculousness, I was able to laugh at myself. Finding humor helped me get through what seemed impossible. I hope we all find humor in the impossible,” she said.

Doherty is known for playing Jenny Wilder in the television series Little House on the Prairie, Prue Haliwell in Charmed, and Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210 alongside the late Luke Perry. – Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Sophia Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.