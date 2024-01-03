Sharon Cuneta opens up on brief separation with Kiko Pangilinan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – After a series of cryptic posts and speculations on social media, Sharon Cuneta has finally spoken about the state of her marriage with former senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

The actress had an Instagram Live on Sunday, December 31, with husband Kiko and their three children: Frankie, Miel, and Miguel. “We’re fine and we love you,” the megastar said as she and her family greeted fans with a happy new year.

Through this Instagram Live, Sharon confirmed that they briefly separated due to a misunderstanding. However, she was quick to clarify that they have gotten back together since.

Moreover, they addressed the rumors of their marriage being on the rocks. Sharon apologized to those who were hurt by her post, stating that she only made those posts to show fans “when [she] was sad.”

“Nag-away kami, naghiwalay kami, tapos nagbati na kami so okay na kami (We fought, we separated, and then we made up, so we’re okay now),” she admitted after Kiko’s prior statement on how all couples and families experience misunderstandings and arguments.

“You always assume; please don’t assume,” Sharon stressed. “We [are] good. We [are] normal. We just got some emotions because we’re real people.”

Sharon then ended the Instagram Live after sending well wishes to their fans.

Netizens began to speculate about the state of Sharon and Kiko’s marriage due to a now-deleted post of the actress cropping out Kiko’s head from a family photograph. Sharon also posted and deleted quotes about loyalty and “side chicks,” fueling speculations further. – with additional reports from Ally De Leon/Rappler.com

Ally de Leon is a Rappler intern.