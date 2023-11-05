‘Will always be my baby #1’:  Sharon Cuneta shares emotional reunion with KC Concepcion 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KC says it's a dream come true to witness her parents' 'once-in-a-lifetime reunion'

MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta couldn’t help but be emotional after reuniting with daughter KC Concepcion prior to the Dear Heart concert, which the Megastar headlines with ex-husband Gabby Concepcion.

In a series of Instagram posts on Saturday, November 4, Sharon shared clips from their rehearsal where KC surprised her with a visit.

“When someone yelled ‘Mama!’ and I saw it was KC,” she captioned the post, alongside a video of her crying and hugging her daughter. The two were also joined by Gabby, who handed Sharon a tissue to wipe away her tears.

In a separate post, Sharon disclosed that it was the first time that she saw KC again since her January 6 birthday.

“Buti that night siya dumating, kasi nag-iyakan kaming mag-ina sa pagkamiss sa isa’t isa…eh kung sa show kami mismo nagkita malamang ‘di kami nakakanta,” she wrote.

(Good thing that she arrived that night because we both cried because we missed each other so much. If she only arrived during the actual show, then we wouldn’t have been able to sing because we’d both be so emotional.)

Sharon added that while it was their first time seeing each other in person after several months, they still both communicate and even send each other gifts.

“KC will always be my baby #1 no matter how old we both get. I love you, Toot,” she added.

KC, on her part, also expressed her delight in seeing her parents stage a reunion concert, calling it a dream come true.

“Last night was a fairytale come true. Thank you Lord sa pagkakataong ito na maexperience ang (for this opportunity to experience this) once-in-a-lifetime reunion ni Mama and Papa,” she captioned a post featuring the three of them sharing the stage.

During the October 27 concert, KC also performed her mom’s song “Ikaw” with her parents.

“Ang sarap niyong makita together sa isang stage,” KC told Gabby and Sharon onstage. “Pareho ko kayong mahal na mahal, na mahal na mahal.”

(It brings me great joy to see you both sharing the same stage. I love you both so much.)

Gabby also mentioned how it’s also been a dream of his to perform on the same stage together with Sharon and KC.

Also during the concert, Sharon apologized to KC for not being able to give her a complete family.

“Sorry, KC. We couldn’t give you that complete family. But you have two families. Papa and I never stopped loving you. You were never the problem,” she said.

The Dear Heart concert served as Sharon and Gabby’s first project together since doing a commercial for a fast food chain in 2018. Dear Heart is the title of the 1981 movie that Sharon and Gabby first got paired in.

The two tied the knot in 1984, and welcomed their daughter, actress-host KC, in 1985. Sharon and Gabby separated in 1987 and had their marriage annulled in 1993. The two last starred together in the 1992 film Tayong Dalawa.

Both are now with different partners – Sharon is married to former Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, while Gabby is with Genevieve Gonzales. – Rappler.com