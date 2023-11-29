Social media personality Sammy Manese dies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved family member Sammy Manese,' his sister Bea writes on Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – YouTube and TikTok star Sammy Manese has died, his sister Bea Manese announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 29.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved family member Sammy Manese. May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. We ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time,” Bea wrote.

His family did not disclose his cause of death.

Sammy was a social media content creator who would regularly post comedy skits, prank videos, and lifestyle videos, among others, on YouTube, where he had 1.93 million subscribers. He was also active on TikTok, where he would post short vlogs for his 289,000 followers.

Notably, in 2021, his brother revealed in a YouTube video that Sammy had been rushed to the emergency room as the heart condition he was battling in the past had returned. He also shared that Sammy had been having difficulty breathing.

Sammy himself also shared in the vlog that he usually does not engage in strenuous activity to avoid aggravating his heart condition.

Details of his wake and funeral have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com