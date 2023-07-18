Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years of marriage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Sofia Vergara and actor Joe Manganiello have decided to end their marriage of seven years, according to reports from PEOPLE and Page Six.

The couple released a joint statement on Monday, July 17, requesting privacy during this difficult time.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for the respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The news of their split has come as a surprise to many, as there were no previous reports suggesting trouble in their relationship. Fans had seen the couple together just last month.

Some fans noticed Manganiello’s brief birthday tribute to the Modern Family star, posting a photo of the two celebrating one of Vergara’s previous birthdays and writing, “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!”

During her 51st birthday celebration in Italy with close friends, Vergara was seen without her husband and without her wedding ring.

Their love story began in 2014 when they met through Vergara’s Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. At the time, Sofía Vergara was engaged to Nick Loeb, but they later parted ways.

The Magic Mike and True Blood star then pursued her, leading to a whirlwind romance that resulted in their engagement after just six months of dating. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2015.

Last month, the couple listed their Beverly Hills home on the market for the second time in less than a year, seeking $18 million for the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom property.

Neither Vergara nor Manganiello has made any public statements about their split. – with reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.