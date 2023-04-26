‘Squid Game’ star Wi Ha-jun is coming to Manila

The fan meeting is happening in May!

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino K-drama fans! South Korean actor Wi Ha-jun is coming to the Philippines for his first solo fan meeting.

Local clothing brand BENCH announced on Monday, April 24, that Ha-jun will be meeting fans on May 21 at the New Frontier Theater.

Mechanics for the event have yet to be announced.

The 31-year-old actor was first introduced as a BENCH endorser in May 2022.

Wi Ha-jun made his acting debut in 2012 and rose to international fame through the 2021 series Squid Game. He played Hwang Jun-ho, a police officer who disguised himself in order to infiltrate the game and find his missing brother.

He also starred in films Midnight and dramas 18 Again, Something in the Rain, and Bad And Crazy.

Wi will be the latest endorser of BENCH to hold a fan meeting in the Philippines, following South Korean acts Kim Soo-hyun, Ji Chang-wook, STRAY Kids, and ITZY. – Rappler.com