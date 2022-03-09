T-ARA’s Hyomin and soccer player Hwang Ui-jo split up

MANILA, Philippines – T-ARA member Hyomin and professional football player Hwang Ui-jo have parted ways.

Hyomin and Ui-jo were first reported to be dating in January 2022, after South Korean site Dispatch released paparazzi photos of the two, even claiming that the couple had gone to Switzerland together. At that time, neither party released an official statement to confirm the news.

According to a Soompi report, Hyomin’s managing agent announced on Tuesday, March 8, that the couple had broken up, and explained why they did not acknowledge the relationship when it began.

“We’d like to share our position regarding the dating news that was reported in January. At that time, they were seeing each other with good feelings, but due to the pressure of the situation, they naturally grew apart, and they have now decided to remain acquaintances who support each other,” the statement read.

They continued, “At the time, neither Hyomin nor Hwang Ui-jo had management agencies, so there was no one who could perform official duties.”

Hwang Ui-jo, 29, is a member of the South Korean national soccer team. He also plays for the team FC Girondins Bordeaux.

Hyomin, 32, debuted as a member of South Korean girl group T-ARA in 2009. The group released their comeback single “Re:T-ARA” in November 2021, their first release in four years. – Rappler.com