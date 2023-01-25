‘Taxi Driver’ star Lee Je-hoon coming to Manila 

Tickets for his solo fan meeting in March will be available starting January 31

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Filipino K-drama fans! South Korean actor Lee Je-hoon is bringing his Vacation fan meeting tour to the Philippines.

Concert organizer Live Nation Philippines announced on Wednesday, January 25, that the Taxi Driver star will be meeting his Filipino fans on March 3 at the New Frontier Theater.

Ticket prices range from P1,750 to P7,500, and will be available starting January 31, 12 pm via the TicketNet website and outlets nationwide. Buyers can avail up to six tickets per transaction.

The March show will serve as Lee’s first solo fan meeting in the country.

Aside from Taxi Driver, Lee, 38, is also best known for his roles in series Move to Heaven, Signal, Where Stars Land, and Tomorrow, With You. – Rappler.com