‘Only one thing can save us’: Taylor Swift’s ‘Only the Young’ trends during 2022 PH elections

MANILA, Philippines – As results for the 2022 Philippine national elections continue to come in, Tiktok videos and tweets concerning the top candidates continue to make the rounds.
One of the TikTok videos that got traction features Taylor Swift’s song “Only the Young” playing over a video montage of the election campaign period and the partial, unofficial election results. The video has gained 152,000 likes and was watched 475,000 times as of writing.
It appeared netizens found new meanings and parallels in the song’s lyrics. Most notably, the presumptive president, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., was considered the “big bad man,” while the supporters of his rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, were considered the “young.”
On Twitter, the hashtag #OnlyTheYoung was used to tweet election-related content, and the phrase “Only the Young” even trended under the platform’s Music category on May 10, with 46,000 tweets.
“Only the Young” even reached #4 in the Daily Top Songs Philippines chart on Spotify on March 10 with 264,484 streams.
This is not the first time, however, that Only the Young was used in a political context. In October 2020, Swift allowed the song to be used as a political advertisement for Democrats in that year’s US elections.
Coincidentally, Taylor Swift will be delivering remarks as an honorary degree recipient at New York University’s commencement ceremony on Wednesday, May 18 – the same event to be attended by Leni Robredo’s youngest daughter, Jillian, who is set to receive her double degree in mathematics and economics. – Rappler.com