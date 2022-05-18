‘Only one thing can save us’: Taylor Swift’s ‘Only the Young’ trends during 2022 PH elections

This is not the first time, however, that ‘Only the Young’ was used in a political context

MANILA, Philippines – As results for the 2022 Philippine national elections continue to come in, Tiktok videos and tweets concerning the top candidates continue to make the rounds.

One of the TikTok videos that got traction features Taylor Swift’s song “Only the Young” playing over a video montage of the election campaign period and the partial, unofficial election results. The video has gained 152,000 likes and was watched 475,000 times as of writing.

It appeared netizens found new meanings and parallels in the song’s lyrics. Most notably, the presumptive president, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., was considered the “big bad man,” while the supporters of his rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, were considered the “young.”

On Twitter, the hashtag #OnlyTheYoung was used to tweet election-related content, and the phrase “Only the Young” even trended under the platform’s Music category on May 10, with 46,000 tweets.

Taylor Swift’s “Only the Young” in relation to the Philippines’ current elections situation#Halalan2022



A thread; pic.twitter.com/bP63PbAqoU — john (@alltoojohn) May 11, 2022

taylor swift was right. the game was rigged. the ref got tricked. the wrong ones think they're right. we were outnumbered, this time.



but she also said that only the young can run and save us, and again, she's right. the fight is not over. just let me cry for a moment 😭 — cowboy like jib 🤠🍂 (@ohgreekgod) May 9, 2022

You go to class, scared wondering where the best hiding spot would be and the big bad man and his big bad clan, their hands are stained with red. Oh how quickly they forget. #OnlyTheYoung #ElectionAftermath — Dee Soller (@deesoller) May 10, 2022

🇵🇭 "Only The Young" by Taylor Swift has reached a NEW peak of #46 (+146) on Philippines Spotify Daily Chart with 77,961 streams.



— This is the first time the song reached this amount of streams due to elections in the Philippines. The song is being used by Leni-Kiko supporters. pic.twitter.com/isFyBI4vWp — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) May 11, 2022

“Only the Young” even reached #4 in the Daily Top Songs Philippines chart on Spotify on March 10 with 264,484 streams.

This is not the first time, however, that Only the Young was used in a political context. In October 2020, Swift allowed the song to be used as a political advertisement for Democrats in that year’s US elections.

Coincidentally, Taylor Swift will be delivering remarks as an honorary degree recipient at New York University’s commencement ceremony on Wednesday, May 18 – the same event to be attended by Leni Robredo’s youngest daughter, Jillian, who is set to receive her double degree in mathematics and economics. – Rappler.com