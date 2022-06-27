Thai actor Win Metawin tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Thai actor “Win” Metawin Opas-iamkajorn was diagnosed with COVID-19, his company GMMTV announced on Monday, June 27.

“Win is classified as a green-level patient after an assessment by the doctor and required only home isolation for treatment and symptom observation under the COVID-19 Treatment and Guidelines,” GMMTV said in a statement.

The agency added that they are in the process of informing those individuals who have been in close contact with the actor to monitor their health closely. Following Win’s diagnosis, all his scheduled activities and events have been postponed until he makes a full recovery.

Win is best known for playing Tine in the hit Thai Boys’ Love series 2gether: The Series. Its success spurred the sequel Still 2gether: The Series and 2gether: The Movie. He’s also part of Thailand’s F4 in GMMTV’s remake of Boys Over Flowers. – Rappler.com