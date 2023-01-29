LOOK: Thai GL stars Freen Sarocha, Becky Armstrong coming to Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – Thai actors Freen Sarocha and Becky Armstrong, lead stars of the hit Girls’ Love series GAP, are coming to the Philippines in February.

Local organizer CDM Entertainment announced on Saturday, January 28, that the two are holding a watch party for the uncut episode of their GAP The Series on February 12 at Skydome, SM North EDSA.

“It’s going to be a fun-filled night of activities – watch party, talk, games – all happening live with Lady Sam and Mon themselves,” they said.

Tickets are priced P2,950 for the Diversity Pass, P3,950 for VIP, and P5,950 for MVP.

MVP ticket holders will also have additional perks such as access to soundcheck, send-off, mini-talk, a two-minute encounter and polaroid shot with artists on stage, and a signed poster that will be handed over by the actresses themselves.

Tickets for the event, titled The Debutante, will be available starting January 30, 6 pm via CDM Entertainment’s website.

Becky also shared her excitement for the event. “See you very soon…Philippines,” she wrote.

The Debutante will serve as Freen and Becky’s first solo event in the Philippines and their second show overall. They last visited Manila in June 2022 for the Pinoy BL Festival.

GAP The Series, which premiered in November 2022, follows Mon, a recent university graduate who started working at the company of Sam, whom she’s been admiring since she was young.

Freen and Becky were also part of the Thai series Secret Crush On You. – Rappler.com