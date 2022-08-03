‘Marimar 4ever’: Thalia dons Marimar’s iconic look more than two decades later

Thalia wears the same dress she wore in the original series

MANILA, Philippines – Thalia brought her iconic telenovela character Marimar back to life, donning the same floral dress that her character wore in the show as she frolicked at the beach.

“Sorpresa,” the 50-year-old Mexican singer and actress said on Instagram on August 1, sharing photos of her at the beach, looking very much like everyone’s favorite costeñita.

In another post, she shared her process of transforming into Marimar, from recreating the character’s signature beach curls, to applying tanning make-up to recreate her sun-kissed glow.

Marimar first premiered in 1994, and aired in the Philippines in 1996, becoming an instant hit. It tells the story of a poor woman living in a hut on the beach, who catches the eye of and falls in love with a rich haciendero named Sergio.

The series was adapted by GMA Network in 2007, with Marian Rivera starring as Marimar, and Dingdong Dantes as Sergio. – Rappler.com