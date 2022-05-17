Celebrities
k-pop

This is not a drill: All TWICE members launch personal Instagram accounts

Rappler.com
TWICE's Twitter

Time to follow them, ONCEs!

MANILA, Philippines –  ONCE probably knew this by now, but just in case: each member of K-pop girl group TWICE launched their respective personal Instagram accounts on Tuesday, May 17. 

To celebrate this milestone, all nine members shared the same group photo as their first posts. 

Other members have also started populating their accounts, showing off their individual personalities. As of writing, the girls are averaging two million followers each.

Prior to the launch of their personal accounts, the TWICE members have been active on their group Instagram account for several years. 

Composed of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, TWICE is best known for their hits “What is Love,” “Fancy,” “I CAN’T STOP ME,” and “Alcohol-Free.” – Rappler.com

