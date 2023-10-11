Ticket prices, seat plan: Choi Woo-shik’s fan meeting in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets for the November show range from P5,500 to P9,500

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino K-drama fans! The ticket prices and seat plans for Choi Woo-shik’s highly-anticipated return to the Philippines have been announced on Tuesday, October 10.

The South Korean actor is set to hold his Pinky Promise fan meeting at the SM Skydome in Quezon City on November 16.

According to event organizer Grand Larain Productions, ticket prices range from P5,500 for Gold to P9,500 for VVIP.

Additional perks such as group photo, send-off access, photo card, and signed poster are also available depending on the ticket tier.

Ticket selling details will be announced on October 18, 6pm.

Choi Woo-shik is best known for his roles in the film Parasite and Set Me Free and the series Our Beloved Summer.

Aside from the Oscar-winning Parasite, Choi also appeared in Train to Busan. He also starred in the drama series Fight for My Way and You Are My Destiny and reality series Jinny’s Kitchen and In The Soop: Friendcation. – Rappler.com