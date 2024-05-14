Ticket prices, seat plan: Kim Soo-hyun’s ‘Eyes On You’ fan meeting in Manila

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino Hallyu fans! The ticket prices and seat plan for Kim Soo-hyun’s highly anticipated return to the Philippines were announced on Tuesday, May 14.
The South Korean actor is set to hold his “Eyes On You” fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum on June 29.
According to promoter Wilbros Live, ticket prices are as follows:
- VIP – P13,500
- Patron – P11,500
- Lower Box Premium – P8,500
- Lower Box Regular – P6,500
- Upper Box Premium – P5,000
- Upper Box Regular – P3,500
Additional perks such as a signed poster and group photo are also available depending on the ticket tier.
Ticket will be available starting Saturday, May 18, via TicketNet’s website and outlets nationwide.
Kim last visited the Philippines in January 2023 for a fan meeting organized by Dunkin’.
The actor is best known for his dramas It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, The Moon Embracing the Sun, Dream High, My Love from the Star, and most recently, Queen of Tears. – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.