Ticket prices, seat plan: Kim Soo-hyun’s ‘Eyes On You’ fan meeting in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets for the actor's June show will be available starting May 18

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino Hallyu fans! The ticket prices and seat plan for Kim Soo-hyun’s highly anticipated return to the Philippines were announced on Tuesday, May 14.

The South Korean actor is set to hold his “Eyes On You” fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum on June 29.

According to promoter Wilbros Live, ticket prices are as follows:

VIP – P13,500

Patron – P11,500

Lower Box Premium – P8,500

Lower Box Regular – P6,500

Upper Box Premium – P5,000

Upper Box Regular – P3,500

Additional perks such as a signed poster and group photo are also available depending on the ticket tier.

Ticket will be available starting Saturday, May 18, via TicketNet’s website and outlets nationwide.

Kim last visited the Philippines in January 2023 for a fan meeting organized by Dunkin’.

The actor is best known for his dramas It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, The Moon Embracing the Sun, Dream High, My Love from the Star, and most recently, Queen of Tears. – Rappler.com