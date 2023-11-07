Ticket prices, seat plan: Mackenyu’s ‘Closer to You’ fan meeting in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MACKENYU. The Japanese actor is holding a solo fan meeting in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans of Japanese actor Mackenyu Arata will have the chance to see him twice as he’s also confirmed to hold a solo fan meeting in the Philippines.

On Tuesday, November 7, MediaKing Corp unveiled the ticket prices and seat plan for the actor’s upcoming Closer to You: Fun Fan Meet in Manila.

Mackenyu, who’s known for his role as Roronoa Zoro in the One Piece live-action series, will hold his solo show on November 20 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ticket prices range from P1,830 for the General Admission section to P12,810 for the SVIP section.

Tickets will be available starting 7 pm of November 7 via SM Tickets website.

Additional perks such as access to hi-bye session, signed photo, event poster, and photo card are also available depending on each ticket tier.

Prior to this solo fan meeting, Mackenyu is also confirmed to attend the Manila Pop Culture Convention (ManiPopCon) happening at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay from November 17 to 19.

Mackenyu is also known for his roles in Knights of the Zodiac, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, and Fullmetal Alchemist. – Rappler.com