Ben&Ben’s Toni Muñoz diagnosed with Bell’s palsy

'I can only wear half a smile, and there’s bit of change in the way I speak,' the band's percussionist shares about her recent diagnosis

MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben percussionist Toni Muñoz shared via Instagram on Thursday, October 12 that she has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

Toni said that the “life update” was something she wanted to share to her followers once she had the “headspace” and strength to do so. She said that her diagnosis came a few days before the band flew to Sydney, Australia for Ben&Ben’s 1MX show in October.

“The left side of my face is paralyzed, so as some of you might have noticed. I can only wear half a smile, and there’s bit of change in the way I speak,” she said.

“I am slowly getting used to this day by day, but I wouldn’t be truthful if I said that it’s easy. It’s a roller coaster of an experience, physically, mentally, emotionally. But I am still very grateful to be surrounded by very loving people who have given me support and care these past few days,” Toni wrote, grateful that she can still play and sing and get to do her job, even if it is more challenging now.

Toni said that she decided to “put this out there” so fans wouldn’t wonder about her change in appearance, and so that it would be easier to accept her current reality.

“Gagaling naman ako, kailangan lang maghintay. Sa ngayon, kahit kalahati lang ang aking mga ngiti, buo pa rin ‘yan galing sa aking puso,” Toni added.

(I will get better, I just have to wait. As of now, even though I only have half a smile, it is still whole from my heart).

“Kasali talaga sa buhay ang mga sorpresa. Kaya nga ito maganda. Marami pa ring dapat ipagpasalamat,” she added.

(Life is full of surprises, that’s why this is beautiful. There are a lot of things to still be grateful for.)

Toni has been one of the nine members of Filipino folk-rock band Ben&Ben since its founding in 2017.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders, Bell’s palsy is “a neurological disorder that causes paralysis or weakness on one side of the face,” when one of the nerves that controls muscles in your face becomes injured or stops working properly. Symptoms include a sudden weakness or paralysis on one side of your face, a drooping eyebrow, and mouth.– Rappler.com