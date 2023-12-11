LOOK: Venus Raj to wed non-showbiz boyfriend

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Venus Raj announced that she’s engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend and that they’re about to be married “in a few days.”

On Sunday, December 10, the beauty queen shared prenup photos with her fiancé. Raj didn’t provide her partner’s name nor tag his social media account. Prior to this engagement post, the beauty queen has also been private about her relationship.

“In a few days, I will be spending the rest of my life with this man of God that my Father has brought me to,” she said. “My prayer is that, together, we will journey towards God’s will in fulfilling His purpose for our union. We pray to glorify and honor Him in our lives.”

Raj also reflected on their journey as a couple, saying that her faith played a big role in their relationship.

“For eight years, God allowed me to be single. Since I have fully surrendered my life to Jesus, I have never entered into a romantic relationship,” she said.

Raj continued that she asked God to “protect [her] heart and keep it until the right man comes.” During her years when she was single, the beauty queen said that she devoted herself into serving the Lord, the community, and her family.

“God is indeed the giver of good gifts, He knows His timeline for my life, and the right time has finally come,” she said.

Fellow beauty queens such as Pauline Amelinckx Jehza Huelar, MJ Lastimosa, Hannah Arnold, Ariella Arida, Janine Tugonon, Samantha Bernardo, and Bea Rose Santiago sent their congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the couple.

After placing 4th runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant 2010, Raj did a number of hosting stints and acted on television. She’s currently active as a community worker, youth advocate, and podcast host. – Rappler.com