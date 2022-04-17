Veteran actress Gloria Sevilla dies at 90

'My heart is breaking knowing I won’t see you again,' Gloria Sevilla's granddaughter, actress Krista Ranillo, writes

MANILA, Philippines – Gloria Sevilla, dubbed the “Queen of Visayan Movies,” died in her sleep in Oakland, California on Saturday, April 16, her family confirmed. She was 90.

“My heart is breaking knowing I won’t see you again,” Sevilla’s granddaughter, actress Krista Ranillo, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, April 17.

Some of Sevilla’s most beloved films included 1963’s Madugong Paghihiganti, 1969’s Badlis sa Kinabuhi, and 1973’s Gimingaw Ako. Her turn as a star-crossed lover in Badlis sa Kinabuhi earned her her first best actress plum at the 1969 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards.

Sevilla’s last works included roles in recent television series “Be Careful With My Heart,” “Nathaniel,” “Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw,” “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” and “Asintado.”

She was first married to actor Mat Ranillo II, with whom she starred in Badlis, and had five children with him. Their son, Mat Ranillo III, also became a popular actor, and grandchildren such as Krista have also followed in her footsteps.

After Ranillo II died in a plane crash in 1969, Sevilla married actor Amado Cortez. – Rappler.com