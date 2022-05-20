Veteran actress Susan Roces dies at 80

SUSAN ROCES. In this file photo, the actress attends an event in 2016.

She is remembered as the 'Queen of Philippine Movies'

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran actress Susan Roces has died on Friday, May 20. She was 80.

Her daughter, Senator Grace Poe, confirmed the news to reporters late Friday evening.

“With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jesusa Sonora Poe, whom many of you know as Susan Roces. She passed away peacefully on a Friday evening, May 20, 2022, surrounded by love and warmth, with her daughter Grace, her nephews Joseph and Jeffrey, and many of her family and close friends,” she said.

Poe continued: “She lived life fully and gracefully. Remember her in her beauty, warmth and kindess. She is now with the Lord and her beloved Ronnie – FPJ. We will miss her sorely but we celebrate a life well lived. Susan Roces – daughter, mother, grandmother, a true Filipina, and a national treasure.”

Roces, real name Jesusa Sonora Poe, was born on July 28, 1941.

She made her film debut in 1952, starring in the movie Mga Bituin ng Kinabukasan. As her acting career picked up in the ’50s, she earned the nickname “Queen of Philippine Movies.”

True to the title, she would continue to make films through the decades, starring in iconic Filipino movies such as Ang Daigdig Ko’y Ikaw, Gumising Ka Maruja, Patayin Mo sa Sindak si Barbara, and Mano Po.

Until her death, she played the role of Lola Flora in the long-running ABS-CBN series Ang Probinsyano.

Roces won several awards throughout her career, including multiple FAMAS Awards, the first being for her performance in the film Maligno.

She was famously married to fellow actor Fernando Poe Jr., known as showbiz’s “Da King.” Together, they adopted Grace, their only child. – Rappler.com