Vice Ganda and Ion Perez ‘tie the knot’ in Las Vegas

Vice Ganda to Ion: 'You will be one of the best reasons for all of my achievements'

MANILA, Philippines – After months of speculation, Vice Ganda and Ion Perez have confirmed that they underwent a wedding commitment ceremony in late 2021.

In a 14-minute vlog posted on Sunday, February 13, the comedian-host shared videos of their simple ceremony at the Las Vegas Chapel in Nevada, USA. Based on the art card that Vice Ganda posted an hour before the vlog was released, the ceremony happened on October 19, 2021.

For their exchange of vows, an emotional Ion said, “Nandito ako na buong-buo ‘yung loob ko na makasama ka. Wala akong ibang masabi kundi mahal na mahal kita.” (I am here, wholeheartedly willing to be with you. I can’t say anything else except that I love you.)

Vice Ganda replied, “Mahal na mahal din kita…. Ang saya-saya ko na ikaw ang kasama ko ngayon at ikaw ‘yung kasama ko kahapon at ikaw ‘yung makakasama ko pa rin bukas at sa mga susunod na araw. ‘Yun ang pinagdadasal ko na sa mga susunod na araw, ikaw pa rin ‘yung kasama ko at ako pa rin ‘yung kasama mo.”

(I love you too, so much.… I’m so happy that I am with you, that I was with you yesterday, and I’ll be with you tomorrow and the next. That’s what I’ve been praying for – that we’ll continue to be together.)

Addressing Ion, he continued, “Sa lahat ng gagawin ko sa buhay ko, isa ka sa magiging inspirasyon ko (In everything that I will do, you’ll be one of my inspirations.) You will be one of the best reasons for all of my achievements. And I promise, na isa ka sa magiging dahilan kung bakit gusto ko pang mabuhay ulit bukas at sa mga susunod na araw (that you’re one of the reasons why I want to keep on living.)”

The couple ended the clip by sharing videos of their rings, their signed certificate of commitment, and more photos from the ceremony. It must be noted, however, that same-sex marriage has yet to be legal in the Philippines.

Vice and Ion first confirmed their relationship in 2019. – Rappler.com