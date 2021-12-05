Vice Ganda wins Best Entertainment Host at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021

'This is not just about me.... This is a big win for ABS-CBN and the Philippines,' says Vice Ganda

MANILA, Philippines – Vice Ganda was named as the Best Entertainment Host at the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards on Friday, December 3 for his performance on the ABS-CBN program Everybody, Sing!

Following the announcement, the comedian-host took to Twitter to express his delight over the news. “Overwhelmed. Ang gulo ng pakiramdam.… Nakakabaliw sa saya! Thank you Lord! This is unbelievable,” he said.

(It’s mixed emotions… I’m going crazy because of happiness.)

Overwhelmed! Ang gulo ng pakiramdam! Naiihi ako na naduduwal na di ko maintindihan. Nakakabaliw sa saya! Thank you Lord! This is unbelievable! Shit i just won Best Entertainment Host at the Asian Academy Creative Awards! Shiiiiiiitttttttt!!!! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) December 3, 2021

In an episode of It’s Showtime on Saturday, December 4, Vice Ganda shared that he was surprised when he won the award, especially since he hadn’t even prepared an acceptance speech.

“This [award] is not just mine. This is not just about me. It’s about the Philippines.… First time kong naka-experience nang ganito na international award (It’s my first time receiving an international award),” he said.

“This is a big win for ABS-CBN and the Philippines. Nakakatuwa lang na kahit ang dami nating hinarap na dagok, we were able to create contents na dekalidad at nirerecognize ng iba’t-ibang bansa at international organizations (It’s interesting to note that despite the number of blows we faced, we were able to create quality content that is recognized by various countries and international organizations.)”

The host also praised Everybody, Sing, saying that the singing game show has become an inspiration for Filipinos amidst the pandemic.

“Ang ganda-ganda ng show na ‘to. Noong una, gusto lang namin mag-libang. Walang ganoong game show na umeera noong kaputukan ng pandemic. Kailangan ng Pilipinas ng game show na masaya for escape para tumatawa ang mga tao. Hindi lang siya naging source of entertainment, naging source of light, hope, and inspiration rin siya,” he said.

(This show is so beautiful. At first, we just wanted to entertain. Because at that time, there was no game show like that that was airing at the height of the pandemic. And Filipinos needed a means of escape. But it hasn’t only become a source of entertainment but also a source of light, hope, and inspiration.)

Everybody, Sing, which ran from June to October 2021, is a musical singing game show wherein members of a certain community play together for a jackpot prize. – Rappler.com