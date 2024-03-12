WATCH: Liza Soberano on her Hollywood debut, Maya partnership, and self-realizations

Liza talks about her experience working on the Hollywood film Lisa Frankenstein, her liberating partnership with Maya, and all that she has learned about herself along the way

MANILA, Philippines – From the moment she stepped into the room, Liza Soberano had a smile on her face.

Liza’s smile felt genuine — not just the kind worn for flashing cameras and eager eyes. It had the feeling of authenticity that could only stem from sincere gratitude and contentment to be at the point in her life she was currently in.

For a brief 26 hours, Filipina actress Liza Soberano returned to the Philippines for a special event with Maya. Liza, on Tuesday, March 5, launched her new campaign with the Philippine digital bank — marking another milestone in their prosperous relationship. This time, she teamed up with Golden Globe and BAFTA-nominated actress Dolly de Leon in a new film to promote Maya’s unique e-banking experience.

In this interview, Rappler catches up with the newly-minted Hollywood actress. Here, Liza talks about her experience working on the film Lisa Frankenstein, her liberating partnership with Maya, and all that she has learned about herself along the way. — Rappler.com