‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ voice actor Nobunaga Shimazaki is married

MANILA, Philippines – Japanese voice actor Nobunaga Shimazaki is married to his non-celebrity girlfriend, as announced on the first day of the new year!

On Twitter, Shimazaki announced his marriage to his partner, whose identity was withheld. He expressed his “sincere gratitude” to his fans for their support, and said that he will continue in the voice acting industry.

“I look forward to your continued guidance and encouragement. I hope that this year will be a good one for everyone,” he wrote.

Shimazaki is known for his voice acting role as main antagonist Mahito in 2020’s Jujutsu Kaisen series.

He debuted in the industry under Aoni Productions in 2009 with his role as Herbert Nielsen in Valkryia Chronicles. He won the the Best Rookie Actor award at the 7th Seiyuu Awards in 2013 for voicing Kaito Kirishima in the anime series Waiting in the Summer (Ano Natsu de Matteru). He also won the Best Actor in Supporting Role at the 15th Seiyuu Awards in 2021 for his role as Yuki Sohma in the second season of the Fruits Basket reboot.

Shimazaki’s other well-known roles include Yuno in Black Clover, Shinichi Izumi in Parasyte: The Maxim, Shidou Itsuka from Date A Live, Shun Kaidou from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, and Kaedehara Kazuha from video game Genshin Impact, as well as Kamui/Corrin in the Fire Emblem video game franchise. – Rappler.com