Japanese voice actor Takahiro Sakurai is married

The voice of Cloud Strife from 'Final Fantasy VII' is reportedly wed to a former voice actress

MANILA, Philippines – Japanese voice actor Takahiro Sakurai is now married!

On Friday, September 23, Sakurai’s agency, Intention, confirmed the news on its website after Japanese magazine Bunshun released an article about it.

They said that due to the “intention” of Sakurai, he did not disclose his private matters, but Intention wanted to confirm that the published article is true. Intention also thanked everyone for their support.

Sakurai, 48, who is also a narrator and radio personality, is reportedly wed to a former voice actress, whose identity remains a secret.

Sakurai is popularly known for lending his voice to iconic video game character Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII, which won him the Male Character Voice Award at Famitsu Awards in 2010. Sakurai’s other voice acting roles include X in Mega Man X; Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba; Arataka Reigen in Mob Psycho; Suzaku Kururugi in Code Geass; Rohan Kishibe in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable; Miyuki Kazuya in Ace of Diamond; Hiltz in Zoids: Guardian Force; and many more. – Rappler.com

