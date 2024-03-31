WATCH: Eugene Domingo, Iza Calzado on what it’s like to be stereotyped as an actress

The two actresses discuss the kinds of roles they would usually land or get rejected for based on their appearances, and the pros and cons of being made to play specific characters

The two Barber’s Tales stars were both present at the recently concluded She Talks Asia Summit 2024 on March 16.

Calzado served as the moderator for Domingo’s fireside chat, where the latter spoke about finding love in her 40s and eventually marrying her Italian husband Danilo Bottoni. – Rappler.com