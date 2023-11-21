LOOK: Yasmien Kurdi pregnant with 2nd child 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Baby No. 2 this 2024,' says the actress

MANILA, Philippines – Yasmien Kurdi is expecting her second child with husband Rey Soldevilla.

The actress made the announcement on Monday, November 20, sharing photos of her family showing off the sonogram and pregnancy test.

The family members also wore customized shirts with prints that referenced the new addition to their family. For instance, their first child Ayesha wore a shirt with “big sister” printed on it.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret for awhile,” she said. “Baby No. 2 this 2024.”

Yasmien added that it’s also going to be the “third Dragon” in their family as she and her firstborn were also born under the Year of the Dragon.

Fellow celebrities such as Gabby Garcia, Mark Herras, Megan Young, and Rocco Naccino expressed their happiness for Yasmien.

Yasmien and Rey tied the knot in January 2012. They welcomed Ayesha in November of the same year.

Yasmien rose to fame as a runner-up in GMA’s first edition of Starstruck. She also starred in Encantadia, Start-Up, and The Missing Husband. – Rappler.com