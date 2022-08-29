Yoo Joo-eun dies at 27

The 27-year-old actress was best known for her role in 'Joseon Survival Period'

Trigger warning: suicide

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun has passed away on Monday, August 29, in an apparent suicide. She was 27.

Her passing was announced by her older brother through her Instagram account. “On August 29, 2022, Joo-eun left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo-eun on her way. As per Joo-eun’s last request, I am sharing this post,” he wrote, as per a Soompi report.

Soompi also shared the contents of Joo-eun’s note, which read: “My heart screams that I don’t want to live. Life without me may be empty, but please live on bravely. I will keep watch of everything. Don’t cry. You’ll be hurt.”

“I’m not sad at all in the slightest right now. I feel resolute and calm. I think it’s because I have thought of this for a long time. I’ve lived such a happy life that was more than I deserved. That’s why, it is enough for me. This is enough. So please live without placing blame on anyone.”

The actress also opened up about her passion for acting, and how she considered it both as a blessing and a curse.

“I wanted to act so badly. Perhaps it was my all, and it was a part of me. However, living that life wasn’t easy. I don’t want to do anything else. That was so hopeless. Having something you want to do is a blessing, but I realized that only wanting to do that thing is a curse,” she said, before ending her note with a message to her family and friends.

Yoo Joo-eun made her acting debut in the 2018 series Big Forest and was best-known for her role in 2019’s Joseon Survival Period. – Rappler.com

The Department of Health has a national crisis hotline to assist people with mental health concerns. The hotline can be reached at 0917-899-USAP (8727) and 0917-989-8727.