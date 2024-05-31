Rappler Talk Entertainment: The cast of ‘Grace’ on why we should talk about the 1948 Lipa apparition

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Why are we still fascinated with the story of the 1948 Lipa apparition? The cast members of 'Grace' talk about it on Rappler.

MANILA, Philippines – Currently running at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater at Circuit Makati is a play called ‘Grace’. It’s about this series of supposed apparitions of the Virgin Mary to a nun in Lipa, Batangas back in 1948.

In case you missed it, said apparitions were super controversial at the time and the story never really died down, even after the Vatican declared that it was, essentially, a hoax.

And now, there is this new play by Filipino playwright Floy Quintos, who passed away last April.

So why are we still fascinated with the story of Lipa?

In this episode of Rappler Talk, Rappler senior producer JC Gotinga speaks to ‘Grace’ cast members Missy Maramara and Nelsito Gomez about the play, and how Filipinos should look at the issue.

Bookmark this page to watch the interview live on Friday, May 31, at 3 pm. – Rappler.com