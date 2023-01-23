‘Avengers’ star Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in snow clearing accident

The 'Hawkeye' star also shares a photo of him on a bed while undergoing physical therapy

Actor Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Avengers movies and was injured clearing snow, said on Saturday, January 21, that he had broken more than 30 bones in the accident.

Renner, 51, was hospitalized after being run over by a snow plow that was being used to dig out a car on his property in northern Nevada.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend,” he said on Twitter.

I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens pic.twitter.com/kzj2CLYdXA — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023

The post was accompanied by a photo that appeared to show Renner on a bed undergoing physical therapy.

Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his work in the 2008 film The Hurt Locker, which won the Oscar for best picture. He received a supporting actor nomination for his work in The Town from 2010.

He has also starred in Marvel movies as well two Mission: Impossible films, Arrival, and American Hustle. – Rappler.com