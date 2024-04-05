KAIA: Anticipating the P-pop girl group’s big comeback

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KAIA is holding its fan concert 'KAIAVERSITY' on Saturday, April 6, to celebrate its second anniversary

MANILA, Philippines – Composed of members Alexa, Angela, Charice, Charlotte, and Sophia, KAIA takes its name from the combination of the Cebuano word kinaiya (inner being) and the Filipino word kaya (capability to get through obstacles).

The P-pop girl group made its official debut on April 8, 2022, with the single “Blah Blah.” The group has then gone on to release several other digital singles, such as “Dalawa,” “TURN UP,” and “5678.”

Since its debut, fans believe KAIA has consistently stayed true to its name – showing immense perseverance to weather through whatever adversities come their way.

Here’s a rundown of their highlights since their debut, and what we can expect as the group makes their big comeback.

PPOPCON 2022

KAIA was an opening act for the 2022 PPOPCON held at the Araneta Coliseum. The event happened just a day after the group’s official debut, making for a memorable live performance for both KAIA and PPOPCON attendees.

The group had performed their debut single “Blah Blah” for the first time in front of a crowd. In a Rappler Live Jam episode, member Angela expressed her excitement over the idea that fans already knew the lyrics to the song when they first performed it.

Charice also admitted that she was surprised to hear fans cheering for them when they began performing on stage, as it had only been one day since their debut.

Release of ‘Dalawa’

On September 30, 2022, KAIA made its foray into R&B with the release of “Dalawa.” It remains their most popular song to date, racking up over 1.5 million streams on Spotify.

Since then, KAIA has also released several other versions of the song: “Dalawa (REMIIX),” “Dalawa (SPED UP),” “Dalawa (REMIIX – SPED UP),” and “Dalawa (Jr Crown Remix).”

SB19’s ‘Where You At’ Tour in Singapore

KAIA performed as featured artists during their sibling group SB19’s Singapore stop for its Where You At tour on November 27, 2022. This gig marked the girl group’s first-ever international show, where they performed “Blah Blah,” “Dalawa,” and “KAYA.”

PPOPCON 2023

KAIA returned to the 2023 edition of PPOPCON as regular performers. On July 16 that year, the members of the P-pop girl group put on a lively performance of “Turn Up,” “Dalawa,” and “5678″ at the Araneta Coliseum.

After their performance, the group shared on social media that they didn’t have a coach to help them prepare for their set at PPOPCON.

‘KAIA IS HERE‘

KAIA held its first-ever solo concert, KAIA IS HERE, on December 19, 2023 at Teatrino Promenade. The solo concert saw the members put on a series of high-powered performances during the sold-out show, as well as interact with their fans, ZAIA, up-close by playing several rounds of games with them on stage.

‘KAIAVERSITY’

[KAIAVERSITY]



KAIA 2nd Anniversary Fan Concert



🗓️ April 6, 2024 | 7PM

📍 Music Museum, San Juan, Metro Manila



See you this coming semester, ZAIA!❣️#KAIA #KAIAVERSITY#2ndKAIAnniversary pic.twitter.com/hrcOUDdfVQ — KAIA Official (@KAIAOfficialPH) March 15, 2024

On Saturday, April 6, at the Music Museum in San Juan City, KAIA will be kicking off KAIAVERSITY – a special fan concert in celebration of its second anniversary. This comes just four months after it wrapped up its sold-out solo concert.

Curious for more? Follow Rappler’s coverage of KAIA’s journey. – Rappler.com