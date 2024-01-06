LOOK: Katya Santos is engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'It all started in 2004. They say it was love at first sight, but I truly believed it was destiny!' Santos writes

MANILA, Philippines – Katya Santos is set to tie the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend, she announced in an Instagram post on Friday, January 5.

Santos shared a series of photos of her now-fiancé Paolo Pilar proposing to her in Japan.

“It all started in 2004. They say it was love at first sight, but I truly believed it was destiny! Now I understand what happened in the past needed to happen,” Santos wrote.

“The universe has its own way of bringing us back together. We [are] still headed in the same direction. I loved you once, I love you still, I always have, I always will,” she added.

Numerous celebrities like Maui Taylor, Diana Zubiri, Janno Gibbs, and Aiko Melendez left congratulatory comments under Santos’ post.

Pilar also shared his own photos from his proposal to Santos. He said that they met 20 years ago in Boracay.

“Today in 2024, I finally asked her to be my wife with our families, friends, and the majestic Fuji-San as witnesses,” Pilar shared.

Santos is an actress known for her roles in the films Wala Na Bang Pag-ibig?, Radyo, and Aringkingking: Ang Bodyguard Kong Sexy, among others. She recently starred as Eva in the Filipino adaptation of Keys to the Heart alongside Dolly de Leon, Zanjoe Marudo, and Elijah Canlas.

The 41-year-old actress currently stars in the hit television series Can’t Buy Me Love.

She has a 10-year-old daughter named Tala from a previous relationship. – Rappler.com