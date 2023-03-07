Aespa is headed to Manila

The group is part of the lineup of the 'Ultimate Pop Universe - K-VERSE' concert
MANILA, Philippines – Another K-pop act is headed to Manila as girl group aespa joins the line up of the Ultimate Pop Universe – K-VERSE concert at the Araneta Coliseum on April 11.
Make It Live Asia made the announcement on Twitter on March 7, saying that ticketing details will be announced within the week.
It’ll be aespa’s first time in Manila.
The group debuted in 2020 with members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning.
Since then, they’ve become known for songs like “Black Mamba,” “Savage,” and “Forever.” – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.