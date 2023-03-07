Aespa is headed to Manila

AESPA. The four-member girl group is heading to Manila.

The group is part of the lineup of the 'Ultimate Pop Universe - K-VERSE' concert

MANILA, Philippines – Another K-pop act is headed to Manila as girl group aespa joins the line up of the Ultimate Pop Universe – K-VERSE concert at the Araneta Coliseum on April 11.

Make It Live Asia made the announcement on Twitter on March 7, saying that ticketing details will be announced within the week.

🤙 Naevis is definitely calling you, PH MYs! #aespa joins the Ultimate Pop Universe – K-VERSE this April 11, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum!



Are you ready to make your Dreams Come True at K-VERSE? 💟



🗓️ April 11, 2023, Araneta Coliseum

ℹ️ Ticketing Details this week#KVERSEPH pic.twitter.com/AZHLt1UXAI — makeitlive (@makeitliveasia) March 7, 2023

It’ll be aespa’s first time in Manila.

The group debuted in 2020 with members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning.

Since then, they’ve become known for songs like “Black Mamba,” “Savage,” and “Forever.” – Rappler.com