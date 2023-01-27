All 6 Momoland members leave MLD Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines – All six members of K-pop girl group Momoland are leaving MLD Entertainment after having “a long discussion” with the agency.

MLD Entertainment made the announcement on Friday, January 27, in a statement published on Korean platform Naver.

In the statement, the agency said it had a discussion with the girl group members, after which they “agreed to terminate the exclusive contract upon expiration of the contract period.”

“We would like to express our deep gratitude to Momoland, who has been with us for a long time, and we will sincerely wish the best for the members’ future endeavors,” MLD Entertainment said.

Momoland is made up of Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy. They debuted in 2016 and originally had seven members, with former member Yeonwoo as part of the lineup.

In 2017, the group expanded to nine members with the addition of Daisy and Taeha, though they would also eventually depart, leaving the group with its current lineup.

Momoland’s debut mini album Welcome to Momoland was released in November 2016, while their first studio album Chiri Chiri was released in September 2019. The group is known for their songs “Bboom Bboom,” “Baam,” and “Pinky Love.” – Rappler.com