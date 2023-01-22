LOOK: ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha are coming to Manila

The sub-unit's first fan con in the Philippines is set for March

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, AROHAs! ASTRO members Moonbin and Sanha are bringing their Fan Con Tour: Diffusion in the Philippines.

Local promoter DNM Entertainment announced on Friday, January 20, that the fan con is set for March 25.

Additional details such as venue, ticket prices, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

The upcoming fan con will serve as their first fan con as a sub-unit. Moonbin and Sanha released their first mini-album In-Out in September 2020 to become ASTRO’s first sub-unit.

They released their latest album Incense in January. – Rappler.com