LOOK: BLACKPINK receive honorary MBEs from Britain’s King Charles

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Members of South Korean girl band Blackpink attend the State Banquet during the South Korean President state visit, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain November 21, 2023.

Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose each receive a Member of the Order of the British Empire medal in the presence of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Buckingham Palace

LONDON, United Kingdom – King Charles on Wednesday, November 22 presented K-pop band BLACKPINK with honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire medals in the presence of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during his state visit to the United Kingdom, Buckingham Palace said.

The quartet – Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose – chatted, laughed and took photographs with the British monarch as he presented the medals.

Britain’s King Charles presents the members of the K-Pop band Blackpink Rose (Roseanne Park), Jisoo Kim, Jennie Kim, and Lisa (Lalisa Manoban), with Honorary MBEs (MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) during a special investiture ceremony in the presence of the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol (not pictured), and his wife, Kim Keon Hee (not pictured), at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain November 22, 2023. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

“It’s amazing you’re still talking to each other after all these years,” King Charles jokingly said to the band at the ceremony.

“I hope I shall be able to see you perform live at some point.”

Lisa (Lalisa Manoban), Rose (Roseanne Park), Jisoo Kim and Jennie Kim, from the K-Pop band Blackpink pose with their Honorary MBEs (Members of the Order of the British Empire), awarded to them in recognition of the band’s role as COP26 advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow 2021, on the day of a special Investiture ceremony conducted by Britain’s King Charles in the presence of the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain November 22, 2023. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

BLACKPINK received the MBEs in recognition of the bank members’ role as COP26 Advocates for the United Nations climate summit held in Glasgow in 2021, Buckingham Palace said.

Lisa (Lalisa Manoban), Jennie Kim, President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, Britain’s King Charles, First Lady of South Korea Kim Keon Hee, Rose (Roseanne Park), and Jisoo Kim following a special investiture ceremony to present the members of the K-Pop band Blackpink with Honorary MBEs (MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire), conducted by King Charles in the presence of the President and his wife at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain November 22, 2023. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

BLACKPINK made history in July, becoming the first K-pop group to headline a major UK music festival and took to the stage at the BST Hyde Park summer festival in central London in front of a crowd of 65,000 for a sold-out concert.

Since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has become one of the most successful girl groups in the world, breaking records such as becoming the most subscribed to music artists on YouTube. – Rappler.com