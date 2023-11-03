Weibo account of BLACKPINK’s Lisa taken down amid cabaret controversy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LISA. The Weibo account of BLACKPINK's Lisa is taken down.

Lisa’s account on the Chinese social media platform is flagged as having ‘violated laws, regulations, and Weibo community agreements’

MANILA, Philippines – The Weibo account of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member Lisa was taken down on Thursday, November 2, seemingly following her cabaret performances at Crazy Horse Paris in France.

Her account on the Chinese social media platform, which had 8 million followers before its deletion, was flagged as having “violated laws, regulations, and Weibo community agreements.”

Eagle-eyed netizens also noticed that Lisa’s photos on the official Weibo accounts of luxury brands BVLGARI and CELINE had been deleted.

Lisa first began her stint at Crazy Horse Paris in late September after being invited to perform five shows – making her the first K-pop idol to ever perform at the famed cabaret. According to Crazy Horse Paris, Lisa is “a longtime fan of Crazy Horse and its unique style.”

The photos the K-pop star shared of her last performance at Crazy Horse Paris then sparked a controversy among Chinese netizens, who expressed concern over how the snaps would influence her young followers. Some also accused Lisa of “objectifying herself” to appeal to the Western male gaze.

“Such an amazing experience at [Crazy Horse Paris]. Thank you everyone for making this happen. Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot,” Lisa wrote.

Contrary to the typical cabaret dancer who performs nude, Lisa remained mostly covered up while performing, fans who watched her performances attested.

Lisa and YG Entertainment have yet to comment on the matter.

Lisa debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016 alongside members Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo. They are known for their hit tracks like “WHISTLE,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Pink Venom,” and “How You Like That,” among others. The Thai K-pop idol later made her solo debut in 2021 with the single album LALISA.

Established in 1951, Crazy Horse Paris is a cabaret that regularly holds performances featuring nude female dancers. Other big names have come to perform at the French cabaret over the years, like Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, and Madonna. – Rappler.com