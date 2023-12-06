BLACKPINK renews contract with YG Entertainment for group activities

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BLACKPINK. The quartet poses for their 'Shut Down' music video.

MANILA, Philippines – BLACKPINK is still in our area! All four members of K-pop act BLACKPINK will continue their group activities with agency YG Entertainment.

YG Entertainment confirmed to Korean media on Wednesday, December 6, that Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa “signed exclusive contracts for group activities.” The label’s representative added that it was a move made after “careful discussions” and “based on deep trust.”

Yang Hyun Suk, YG Entertainment’s executive producer, also expressed his happiness in continuing their relationship with the group.

“BLACKPINK will continue to do their best to shine even brighter in the global music market as artists representing not only our agency but also K-pop,” he said, according to a Soompi report.

The report also hinted that the quartet is planning to release new music and hold another large-scale world tour.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment has not made announcements regarding the four members’ contract for individual activities.

Since BLACKPINK’s previous contract with YG Entertainment expired in August, speculations that the members were moving to other management companies for their solo activities circulated online.

BLACKPINK made their debut in August 2016. The group is known for hit songs “As If It’s Your Last,” “Kill This Love,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Lovesick Girls,” among others.

The group wrapped up their Born Pink world tour in September, which included a stop in the Philippines. – Rappler.com