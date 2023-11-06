BTOB leaves Cube Entertainment after 11 years

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BTOB. The K-pop group released their album 'Wind and Wish' in May.

Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, and Sungjae are not renewing their contract with Cube Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines – All six members of K-pop group BTOB are leaving Cube Entertainment, the agency announced on Monday, November 6.

According to Soompi, Cube Entertainment confirmed that BTOB members – Seo Eunkwang, Lee Minhyuk, Lee Changsub, Im Hyunsik, Peniel, and Yook Sungjae – are no longer renewing their contract with them.

The agency added that the decision was a “mutual agreement” and was made after “careful discussions with the members over a long period of time.”

Cube Entertainment also expressed their gratitude to BTOB for their “11-year-long journey together” and the group’s fans, MELODY.

The agency concluded their statement by promising that they “will sincerely support the new growth and shining futures of the BTOB members who have unlimited potential” even if the group is no longer with Cube Entertainment.

BTOB debuted as a seven-member group under Cube Entertainment in 2012 with the single. In December 2020, rapper Ilhoon left the group.

In July 2018, all BTOB members renewed their contracts with Cube Entertainment.

The group is known for songs “It’s Okay,” “Missing You,” “Beautiful Pain,” and “Beep Beep,” among others. – Rappler.com