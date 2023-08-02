Taehyung is coming: BTS’ V collaborates with Min Hee-jin for solo album

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The ADOR CEO will reportedly be in charge of the overall production of V's album, including music, choreography, and design

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill, ARMYs: V of K-pop powerhouse BTS is finally releasing his solo album!

Big Hit Music confirmed to Korean media on Wednesday, August 2, that the idol is collaborating with NewJeans’ creative producer Min Hee-jin for his solo album.

According to Soompi’s report, Min will be in charge of the overall production of the album including its music, choreography, design, and promotion.

Additional details such as the album title and release date have yet to be disclosed, but V shared that he’s “nervous but happy” about his upcoming release.

“It’s an album that captures my taste,” he said, adding that there will be “abundant spectacles.”

He also teased that with the upcoming album, ARMYs will “see a new side of solo artist V that is different from BTS’ V.”

Meanwhile, Min shared that they “prepared music that reflects V’s preferences.”

She disclosed that she initially hesitated to accept the offer of producing V’s album due to schedule constraints, but she got intrigued by the idol’s “attitude and passion as well as voice tone.”

She continued that instead of a “familiar style,” they “placed focus on music that we want to make and music that we can pull off.”

Min currently heads ADOR, the HYBE sub-label that houses the rising rookie group NewJeans. Before joining HYBE in 2019, Min was a creative director at SM Entertainment for two decades and worked with K-pop groups such as EXO, SHINee, and Red Velvet.

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, is the last member of BTS to release a solo album.

His previously released solo songs include “Stigma,” “Singularity,” “Winter Bear,” and “Snow Flower,” among others. – Rappler.com