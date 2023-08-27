LOOK: EXO’s Chanyeol is returning to Manila

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, Filipino EXO-Ls, because EXO’s Chanyeol is coming back to the Philippines.
Filipino cosmetics brand Ever Bilena announced on Saturday, August 6 that the idol will be holding a “fun meet” on October 1 at the Philippine International Convention Center Plenary Hall.
Details on how to secure tickets for the fan meeting have yet to be announced.
Chanyeol was first unveiled as Ever Bilena’s newest brand ambassador on August 18. He’s the local brand’s first international ambassador.
“With this good opportunity, I feel good and am so happy to be able to say hello to my fans in the Philippines,” he said in Korean.
Aside from Ever Bilena, Chanyeol was also announced in March as the newest endorser of local clothing brand Penshoppe.
The October show would also serve as Chanyeol’s return to the Philippines after around four months, following his fan meeting with EXO-SC sub-unit member Sehun.
Since 2022, five EXO members have visited the Philippines for a show.
Chen and Xiumin were part of the Be You 2 concert in December 2022. In May, Chanyeol and Sehun held their Back 2 Back fan concert tour, while Baekhyun was part of the K-pop Overpass show in June.
Meanwhile, Suho is confirmed to be part of the lineup of the On Music Festival that is slated for November. – Rappler.com
