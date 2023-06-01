EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin terminate contracts with SM Entertainment

A legal representative for Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin claims that SM Entertainment is attempting to carry out exclusive contracts with their artists that will last for 17 to 18 years

MANILA, Philippines – EXO members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin have notified SM Entertainment of the termination of their exclusive contracts on Thursday, June 1.

The three members delivered their official statement through their legal representative and lawyer Lee Jae-hak of the law firm LIN, according to a Soompi report.

Lee shared that from March 21, the three EXO members had sent certification of contents for a total of seven times. “Through this, they requested a copy of the transparent settlement report and basis for settlement,” he added.

The lawyer continued that SM Entertainment is attempting to have their artists sign exclusive contracts that are valid for at least 17 to 18 years. “This is SM committing unjust use of power against its artists once again,” he said.

As of writing, SM Entertainment has yet to issue a statement regarding the issue.

Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin made their debut with EXO in April 2012. They also formed the EXO-CBX sub-unit in 2016. All three members also had their solo releases. – Rappler.com