EXO’s Kai to enlist in military on May 11

Kai is the seventh member of EXO to enlist in the military

MANILA, Philippines – Kai of K-pop boy group EXO will be starting his military service on May 11.

SM Entertainment, EXO’s agency, made the announcement on Wednesday, May 3.

The label said that the idol was supposed to be preparing for EXO’s comeback set for later this year, but had to gear up for the mandatory service due to “a recent change in regulations of the Military Manpower Administration.”

“He is set to enter the army recruit training center on May 11 where he will receive basic military training, and he will then serve as a public service worker,” the label said, according to a Soompi translation.

SM Entertainment added that Kai’s enlistment location and time will not be revealed and no official event will be held on the day of his recruitment.

They added that updates regarding EXO’s album will be released once the “details are sorted out.”

Kai will be the seventh EXO member to enlist. Members Xiumin, D.O, Suho, Chen, Chanyeol, and Baekhyun have all completed their mandatory services.

Kai, whose real name is Kim Jong-in, debuted under SM Entertainment as a member of EXO in 2012. He made his solo debut in 2020. – Rappler.com