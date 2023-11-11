Get your K-pop fix with these November releases

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The month of November is packed with numerous debuts and comebacks from a wide variety of K-pop groups and artists. Whether you’re a seasoned fan trying to catch up with the sheer amount of new releases or a K-newbie looking for a new genre of music to explore, check out our curated collection of K-pop releases for this month!

Girl group galore

SM Entertainment’s aespa leads the pack for this week’s girl group comebacks with their fourth mini-album Drama, featuring a daring title track of the same name and a selection of side tracks “Don’t Blink,” “YOLO,” and “Hot Air Balloon,” which have been performed at their “Synk: Hyper Line” tour prior to official release.

Earlier this week also saw the second mini-album of S2 Entertainment’s KISS OF LIFE, titled Born to Be XX on Wednesday, November 8. The lead single “Bad News” is a bluesy tune with a rodeo-esque feel.

Meanwhile, BPM Entertainment’s VIVIZ made a comeback with their 4th EP VERSUS on November 2. Title track “MANIAC” is a dance track with addictive hooks.

The wait is also over for Reveluvs, or fans of Red Velvet, as the five-piece SM Entertainment girl group is coming back with their third album “Chill Kill,” which has been building up high anticipation due to its eerie teasers and visual direction.

Speaking of SM Entertainment, a member of aespa is set to collaborate with (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and IVE’s Liz for a unit single entitled “Nobody” to be released on November 16. YG Entertainment’s new girl group BABYMONSTER is also set to debut on November 27.

Back-to-back boy bands

The week started with the November 6 release of Melting Point, the first comeback of ZEROBASEONE, MNet’s project group from survival show Boys Planet. The mini-album’s lead single is “CRUSH,” a darker and more bombastic turn from their debut’s concept. JYP Entertainment’s Stray Kids caps off this Friday with the album ROCK-STAR, fronted by rap-heavy “LALALALA.”

While not exclusively K-pop, SM Entertainment’s WayV, the Chinese sub-group of NCT, also made their comeback with their second album On My Youth. The title track of the same name is a mellow melody with a lively chorus.

Finally, Belift Entertainment’s ENHYPEN is set to release their 5th EP ORANGE BLOOD on November 17. The album contains three versions of the lead single “Sweet Venom,” one of which is a collaboration with TikTok star Bella Poarch.

Soloist special

BTS’ Jungkook made his solo debut last Friday, November 3, with the all-English album Golden. The project had three lead singles, namely “Seven” featuring Latto in July, “3D” featuring Jack Harlow, and “Standing Next to You” this month, showcasing different sides of Jungkook’s pop prowess.

Later this month, Girls Generation’s Taeyeon is expected to come back with her fifth mini-album To. X on November 27.

Bright or dark concepts, dance pop or ballads, there’s something worth listening to in November’s roster of K-pop comebacks. – with additional reports from Ally de Leon/Rappler.com

Ally de Leon is a Rappler intern.