LOOK: Cha Eun-woo to return to Manila in July 

Eun-woo was last in the Philippines in August 2022 for his 'Starry Caravan' fan meeting

MANILA, Philippines – Hallyu fans, this is your chance to see South Korean idol-actor Cha Eun-woo again!

Dunkin’ Philippines announced on Friday, May 5, that they’ll be bringing its brand ambassador to the Philippines for an event on July 2.

Get your hearts ready for a night of Cha Eun-Woo this July 2, 2023. Stay tuned on Dunkin’ PH Official Page for more details. 😍💕🫰#ChaEunWooDunkinPH pic.twitter.com/sZCzaRpuDR — Dunkin' Philippines (@dunkinph) May 5, 2023

Additional details, such as venue, ticket prices, and selling dates, have yet to be announced.

The True Beauty star was first revealed to be the doughnut brand’s newest ambassador in March.

“I enjoy performing in front of my Filipino fans! I really want to meet my Filipino fans!” he said in the promotional video released by the brand. “I’ll be seeing you very soon.”

The July event would serve as the ASTRO member’s return to the Philippines in 11 months. He was last in the country in August 2022 for the Manila leg of his Starry Caravan fan meeting tour.

Aside from being part of the K-pop group ASTRO, Cha Eun-woo, 26, also rose to popularity for his acting chops. He starred in ID: Gangnam Beauty, Decibel, True Beauty, My Brilliant Life. – Rappler.com