INFINITE’s Nam Woo-hyun opens up on battle with rare cancer

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group INFINITE member Nam Woo-hyun opened up on his battle with a rare form of cancer after making his recovery.

In an interview with the Korea Times, Woo-hyun shared that he was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) – a type of cancer in the digestive system – then underwent surgery in April. He explained that only 10 in 1 million people are diagnosed with the rare disease.

“In my case, the urgency of surgery was non-negotiable, so I quickly held my fan events and performances in January and February before undergoing surgery,” he said.

In May, only a month after his surgery, the INFINITE member even flew to Manila to perform at the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night.

Woo-hyun further explained that he was unaware of the severity of his condition, recalling that after his surgery, he apparently had to refrain from drinking water for almost three weeks. He also said that he sustained a 20-centimeter scar on his stomach and had to attach a blood bag to it.

Despite this, Woo-hyun said that his time at the hospital wasn’t entirely negative, as his parents, the elders in the hospital, and the nurses all gave him much-needed encouragement.

Months after his recovery, Woo-hyun released the 11-track album WHITREE on Tuesday, November 28, marking his first comeback in two years following the release of his 2021 EP With.

However, he admitted that his doctor told him that he might not be able to regain his singing abilities to their full extent.

“My musical journey has become four to five times more challenging as I currently suffer from breathing problems when I perform. While it may seem premature to resume my musical activities, I still made a swift comeback because I couldn’t delay it any longer. I wanted to show my fans my improved state,” Woo-hyun explained.

Woo-hyun debuted with Woollim Entertainment’s then-seven-member group INFINITE in 2010 with the mini-album First Invasion alongside members L, Dong-woo, Sung-yeol, Sung-gyu, Sung-jong, and Hoya. Hoya left the group and the agency in 2017.

Woo-hyun made his solo debut in 2016 with Write.., his six-song EP. – Rappler.com