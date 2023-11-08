IVE returning to Manila in July 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The show is part of the group's 'SHOW WHAT I HAVE' concert tour

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, Filipino DIVEs! K-pop girl group IVE is coming back to the Philippines for their SHOW WHAT I HAVE concert world tour.

On Wednesday, November 8, IVE posted the details of their first world tour, which includes a stop in the Philippines.

The “Baddie” singers will hold a one-night show in Manila on July 13, 2024.

Additional details such as venue, ticket prices, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

IVE last visited the Philippines in June for their The Prom Queens fan concert.

Composed of Yujin, Wonyoung, Gaeul, Rei, Liz, and Leeseo, IVE made their debut with Starship Entertainment in December 2021.

The group is known for their hits “After LIKE,” “ELEVEN,” “I AM,” “Kitsch,” and “ROYAL.” – Rappler.com