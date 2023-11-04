LABOUM’s Haein announces wedding date

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The K-pop star is set to tie the knot with her non-celebrity fiancé in late November

MANILA, Philippines – It’s official! LABOUM’s Haein is getting married this month.

RND Company, the artist’s agency, confirmed on Friday, November 3, that Haein will be getting married on November 26. The ceremony will be held in a “confidential location” in Gyeonggi Province.

The singer’s husband-to-be is a non-celebrity. Hence, their private ceremony will only be attended by the couple’s close friends and family members.

This announcement came nearly a month after RND Company’s initial news of Hae-in’s plans for marriage. In the October 7 news, RND asked fans for their “fond support and warm blessings” toward Haein for this new stage in her life.

Additionally, Haein herself also revealed her marriage and pregnancy news in a handwritten letter to her fans, otherwise known as Lattes.

In the letter, she shared that she met her fiancé when she was 19 years old, around the same time she made her debut with K-pop girl group LABOUM. She also wrote that she and her fiancé are already expecting their first child.

“As we were gratefully preparing for our marriage, a blessing came to us in the form of a child. Hearing our child’s heartbeat, I was moved in a way that I can’t express in words. It was a moment in which I felt a strengthening sense of responsibility together with a touching joy,” she wrote, according to translation from Soompi.

She also asked for her fans’ “blessings together in this happy and overwhelming moment.”

Haein is a member of the girl group LABOUM. She is also an actress under an exclusive contract with R&D Company. She appeared in the Korean drama Gangnam Scandal as Eun So-dam. – Rappler.com/with additional reports from Ally De Leon

